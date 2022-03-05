Buddhist novice hurt in pothole-caused crash in Ban Bueng

A Laotian novice and his driver were injured when a transport truck hit a hole outside a Ban Bueng temple.

The novice identified only as Oon and Tavee, the 69-year-old driver for Payom Temple in Nong Airun Subdistrict were hurt in the March 4 crash on Wat Khaothum-Si Tao Road. Novice Oon suffered a broken arm, dislocated shoulder and head injury.

Tavee said he was driving novice Oon to pick up another Laotian novice to bring them both back to Laos to be ordained as full monks when he drove into a large pothole and lost control of the truck.

































