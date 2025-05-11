Thai Festival in Tokyo celebrates 25 years of cultural ties with Japan and showcases ‘Creative Thailand’

TOKYO, Japan – The 25th Thai Festival in Tokyo, the largest event of its kind worldwide, is currently underway at Yoyogi Park and is expected to draw more than 300,000 visitors over two days. The festival opened on May 10 with an official ceremony presided over by Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa and attended by senior Japanese officials, diplomats, Thai government agencies, universities, media, and private sector representatives. The event is organized by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo in collaboration with Team Thailand agencies and Japanese partners.







Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s festival carries the theme “Creative Thailand” to showcase Thailand’s modern culture and strengthen ties with Japan. More than 150 booths feature Thai creative industries, tourism services, food, and local products. Visitors are enjoying cultural performances, including Muay Thai, traditional dance, and concerts by Thai artists such as BNK48, CGM48, and stars from the series “4MINUTES.”

The festival also showcases Thailand’s soft power strategy and builds momentum for future cooperation as Thailand and Japan prepare to celebrate 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.



The Tokyo event, which concludes this evening, is part of Thailand’s wider cultural diplomacy program, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supporting Thai Festivals in 45 cities across 32 countries this year. These events promote Thai culture, strengthen global connections, and create new business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs. (NNT)







































