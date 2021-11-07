Broke Pattaya landlord commits suicide

A broke Pattaya apartment-house owner shot himself, another indirect victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anak Suetong, 68, was found dead outside a restroom at his North Pattaya apartment house Nov. 6. A 38-caliber pistol lay at his feet. There was no sign anyone else had been there.







The victim’s son said Anak had been deeply stressed that the Covid-19 crisis had left his rental rooms empty, leaving him no income. Making matters worse, the apartment block was often flooded, he said.

Anek’s son said he never imagined his father would commit suicide.





























