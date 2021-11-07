Less rock, more leaves at Pattaya plant festival

Thai music isn’t the only thing with a festival in Pattaya this weekend.

Tree lovers seeking harmony with nature beat it to the Klong Thom Tree Market next to Mini Siam Nov. 6-7 for a variegated – or multi-colored – plants festival.

Gardeners, arborists and collectors attended, many with plans to grow the increasingly popular plants as a main or side business.







Booths showcased a variety of famous and expensive variegated plants that are rarely seen. There were also booths with rare cacti sold at affordable prices. Finally, experts taught workshops for people to learn how to cultivate variegated plants, and auctions for rare variegated plants.

Besides the plants, there was also gourmet coffee and live music.































