Residents and tourists in Pattaya advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast hot daytime temperatures across eastern Thailand, including Pattaya, with isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of the region over the next 24 hours.

According to the latest weather outlook, upper Thailand will continue to experience hot conditions during the day, although scattered thunderstorms are expected in some areas. In the eastern region, which includes Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, thunderstorms are forecast in about 20 percent of the area.

Temperatures in the east are expected to range between 21–26°C at night and 32–37°C during the day, with southeasterly winds blowing at 15–30 kilometers per hour.

Meteorologists say the weather pattern is being influenced by a weakening high-pressure system extending from China over the upper Northeast and the South China Sea. At the same time, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, contributing to occasional storm development.

Residents and visitors in Pattaya are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly when lightning and sudden gusts occur.

At sea, waves in the eastern Gulf are expected to reach around one meter, but may rise above two meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Boat operators and fishermen are advised to navigate carefully and avoid storm-affected areas.





The weather department also noted that dust and haze levels across upper Thailand remain moderate to relatively high due to weak air circulation, which limits the dispersion of pollutants.

Despite the possibility of isolated storms, Pattaya is still expected to experience plenty of sunshine and warm beach weather, typical of the early hot-season conditions currently developing across Thailand.



































