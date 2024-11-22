American Bike & Car Meet’ in Sattahip brings together bikers and car enthusiasts

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Bikers Café in Sattahip, Chonburi, hosted the American Bike & Car Meet, a major annual event for motorcycle and car enthusiasts On November 21. The event, organized by Mr. Martin Kohler, the café owner, featured a stunning display of Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, as well as rare American supercars.

The gathering attracted a large number of bikers and car lovers from various groups, all sharing their passion for American vehicles. Guests were treated to a mini concert adding excitement to the atmosphere.

The event included a showcase of American cars and motorcycles, allowing attendees to snap photos of these iconic machines. Visitors had the chance to test ride different motorcycles, visit booths offering free eye exams, and enjoy a range of delicious food and drinks. More than 20 buffet dishes featuring both Thai and European cuisines were available for only 249 Baht, with unlimited servings for all attendees.

The event, which ran from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, aimed to bring together the community while supporting charitable causes, with the funds raised after expenses being donated to various causes chosen by the café. It was a memorable day for all attendees, combining great vehicles, great food, and a sense of camaraderie.



