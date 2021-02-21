D`Artagnan finally comes good in Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event

The 8th holding of the Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool Event was held at the Clansman Bar in Jomtien on the 19th of February. Once again, a hugely successful evening was held with over 4000 baht being raised which brought the tally to over 50,000 baht.

It was an intriguing first round draw with the four ladies being drawn against each other. In the first match up, Joy of Richmond beat Kung of the Clansman and in the second match, Nuch of J-Bar defeated Wasana of Champions.







As the matches progressed, we had two new finalists for the winners trophy with Marc of Champions taking on Bou of Happy Bou.





It was Marc of Champions who became a first time winner of the tournament with a convincing 2 – 0 victory over Bou. Ivan of Old Town collected the trophy for the defeated losers section with Nuch of J Bar winning the best lady trophy.







Despite Marc`s first time victory, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Simon of the Welcome Lounge running round the table in his underpants after failing to pot a ball in his two matches.





The Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc. with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population. The total raised now is 51,973 baht.







Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to Billy, Bou and the staff of the Clansman for hosting the event. The hosts would also like to thank Wasana of Champions for helping with the catering.







The next event with be held on Friday, the 5th of March at the Welcome Lounge in Soi Welcome. If there are any bar owners who would like to participate in the event please come along and join us. As the second season of the tournament will be starting in mid-March, a draw will be made for the hosting rights.











