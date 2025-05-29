Thailand enhances tourist safety with 24-hour patrols, fair pricing, and tour oversight amid social media concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has outlined new nationwide measures to address growing safety concerns and reports of unauthorized tour operators, in a bid to rebuild confidence among international travelers. The announcement, made recently by Permanent Secretary Natreeya Taweewong, follows a rise in social media posts about alleged tourist safety incidents, many of which officials say are misleading or inaccurate.

The ministry confirmed that it is working with military, police, and civil agencies to implement a broad security plan that spans the full travel experience, from airport arrival to visits to key tourist sites. Measures include baggage protection with airline and airport assistance, streamlined immigration services, transparent transport pricing, and the deployment of uniformed personnel and volunteers at popular locations. Tourists can also access 24-hour patrol services, a national hotline, and a mobile app to request support.







In response to rumors of tourist abductions, the ministry clarified that no such cases involving visitors to Thailand have been confirmed. Reports involved individuals passing through Thailand for unrelated purposes. Officials have reiterated that the country remains safe for travel and that the Thai public remains committed to treating visitors with respect and hospitality.

Concerns over inflated prices and unreliable services have prompted further regulatory steps. Authorities are now cracking down on overcharging, while coordinating with airlines and the Ministry of Transport to reduce fares by adding extra flights and adjusting fuel excise taxes. Monitoring efforts are in place to ensure fair pricing and consistent service across the tourism sector.



A major enforcement push is also underway to eliminate illegal tour operations and unlicensed guides. An inter-agency task force known as the Joint Operations Center for Resolving Nominee Tour Business Problems has been formed to investigate and prosecute violators. The task force includes the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Department of Business Development, the Department of Special Investigation, the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Immigration Bureau. (NNT)

































