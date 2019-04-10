Boy hurt in Plutaluang crash

A 6-year-old boy was hurt in a three-vehicle collision at a Plutaluang intersection where the signal was blinking yellow.

Eakpawin Thongpu suffered a broken leg when trapped in the passenger-side seat of his father’s Honda Jazz April 6 at the Kaseampol intersection. He was treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Poonsuri Thongpu, 38, said he was driving back to Rayong when, while passing through the junction where lights were blinking yellow in all directions, a Honda City driven by Chanarong Tantiwatnodom 47, smashed into the side of his car.

The City then crashed into a parked van with Sakol Chaingjong, 32, behind the wheel. None of the adults were hurt.