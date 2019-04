Three bikers were fined 1,000 baht each for having loud motorcycles in a South Pattaya crackdown.

Pol. Lt. Col. Saranpong Maithongkulthorn led the team of officers manning the checkpoint in the middle of Soi Khopai April 7.

Two Honda PCXs and a Honda Wave were stopped and inspected, with officers deeming the bikes too loud.

The checkpoint was set up after complaints about loud motorbikes by Khopai Community President Wirat Joyjinda.