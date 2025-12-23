Pattaya Deputy Mayor supports national disability assembly, promoting practical action at local level

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Deputy Mayor of Pattaya Damrongkiat Pinijkarn took part in the National Disability Assembly and Annual General Meeting, highlighting the role of local governments in turning disability policies into concrete action at the community level.

The event, held from December 22–24 at Asia Airport Hotel (Zeer Rangsit) in Pathum Thani province, was organised by the Association of the Council of the Disabled of Thailand under the theme “Driving Disability Work with Local Administrative Organisations Toward Practical Implementation in Local Communities.”







The Deputy Mayor joined a panel discussion on the role of local administrative organisations in promoting and improving the quality of life for persons with disabilities. The session focused on sharing experiences, challenges, and best practices in delivering inclusive services at the grassroots level.

The National Disability Assembly serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge on current situations, challenges, and obstacles faced by disability organisations, provincial disability councils, and partner networks. It also aims to advance and monitor the implementation of disability-related laws and policies, while reviewing the association’s performance over the past year.



A total of 672 participants attended the event, including executive committee members of the association, representatives from various disability organisations, provincial disability councils, experts in disability development, and partner organisations.

As part of the programme, senior officials from the social welfare sector were invited as guest speakers to discuss the role of local authorities in supporting inclusive development. The discussions are expected to help strengthen public awareness efforts and further drive disability-related initiatives at the local and community levels nationwide.







































