Boosters big business at Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya

Covid-19 boosters continue to be big business at Royal Garden Plaza.

Pattaya mayoral secretary Pasakorn Yoosomboon said that vaccinations are being administered to those who registered in advance for initial doses of Sinopharm and boosters from Pfizer.







He said that about 700 people get vaccinated every day. The vaccinations are free of charge.

No appointments are necessary for teenagers, with Pfizer shots available for those ages 12-18.

The vaccination center at the Royal Garden Plaza is open from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.































