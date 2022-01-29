Boosters big business at Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Thai residents, expats and tourists can get vaccinated and booster shots at the Royal Garden Plaza at no cost.

Covid-19 boosters continue to be big business at Royal Garden Plaza.

Pattaya mayoral secretary Pasakorn Yoosomboon said that vaccinations are being administered to those who registered in advance for initial doses of Sinopharm and boosters from Pfizer.



He said that about 700 people get vaccinated every day. The vaccinations are free of charge.

No appointments are necessary for teenagers, with Pfizer shots available for those ages 12-18.

The vaccination center at the Royal Garden Plaza is open from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.


Pasakorn Yoosomboon assistant secretary to the mayor of Pattaya inspects the vaccination procedures at the Royal garden Plaza Pattaya.

Big brother Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome life-size cutout stands watch over the people waiting to be vaccinated.









