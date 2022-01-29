Rubber Authority of Thailand provides booster shots for Bangkok residents

The vaccination clinic at the Rubber Authority of Thailand has started providing COVID-19 booster vaccinations for residents in Bangkok Noi and Taling Chan districts of the capital. Those eligible for their third dose can now walk in to receive their injections at the center until the end of February.







Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion visited the vaccination clinic to inspect the center and get a booster jab himself. The clinic is being run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Thonburi Hospital.

Dr Siripong Luengvarinkul, executive director of Thonburi Hospital, said people who wish to get their boosters at this location can register in advance or walk in for their shots.



The vaccination clinic currently offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as boosters for people who have already received two doses of either the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines at least one month ago, two doses of AstraZeneca at least three months ago, or a Sinovac/AstraZeneca mix-and-match regimen at least three months ago. The center also provides fourth shots for people who received their third jab 3-6 months ago.(NNT)



























