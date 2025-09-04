Body found in suitcase at Pattaya reservoir stuns Thai national rowing team

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early Wednesday morning, national rowers discovered a large, chained suitcase emitting a foul odor floating in Bang Phai Reservoir, Huai Yai Subdistrict, a training site for the Thailand National Rowing Team.

Lt. Col. Mintrathit Thongsai reported that the suitcase, black and bound with chains, was spotted around 6:30 a.m. during training. Blood and bodily fluids were leaking from it, filling the area with a strong stench.



Kasemsit Boriboonwasin, a national team rower, said the team of over 20 athletes noticed the suitcase while practicing and brought it ashore. Authorities subsequently cut the padlock to inspect the contents.

Upon opening, police found the body of an unidentified woman, approximately 30 years old. She was topless, wearing cream-colored capri pants, and curled in a fetal position inside the suitcase. Forensic investigators estimate she had been dead for about five days. Injuries could not yet be fully assessed.



In the front compartment of the suitcase, authorities discovered nine dumbbell plates (1 × 5 kg, 3 × 2.5 kg, 1 × 1.5 kg, 4 × 0.5 kg), believed to have been used to weigh down the bag. The items have been secured as evidence.

The case bears similarities to an earlier murder in Ban Chang District, where a woman was found stuffed in a bag. Police and forensic teams are investigating.



































