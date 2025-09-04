Pattaya bar worker escapes knife-wielding attacker after assault and robbery

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are searching for a man who assaulted and robbed a 47-year-old bar worker in a deserted building in Soi Pratamnak 6, South Pattaya.

The victim, identified only as Ms. B, told police that on the night of August 30, she was returning home after leaving work early to check on her foreign husband. The street was dark due to a power outage when a man, about 30–40 years old and of medium build, called to her under the pretense of helping a foreign man who had fallen.



When she approached, he brandished a knife, forced her into the abandoned building, threatened her life, and stole her Huawei Y9 smartphone, 300 baht in cash, and two lottery tickets. Ms. B managed to kick the attacker, escape, and flee on her motorcycle despite being partially undressed.



She suffered multiple bruises, a lacerated mouth requiring five stitches, and a minor brain contusion. Police inspecting the scene found the building occupied by a few residents, but no one responded at the time.

The victim appealed to authorities for urgent action, fearing the suspect may target others in the area.




































