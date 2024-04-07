Royal Songkran Buffet at Panorama Restaurant, Royal Cliff Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Elevate your Songkran festivities with our lavish Songkran Buffet at Panorama restaurant, happening on April 13 and 14, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Experience the vibrant spirit of Thai New Year as you indulge in a tantalizing array of dishes meticulously curated to tantalize your taste buds.

Feast on an exquisite selection of culinary delights, including mouthwatering Grilled Pork, refreshing Papaya Salad, comforting Coconut Chicken Soup, succulent Australian Marble Beef Striploin, and much more. End your gastronomic journey on a sweet note with our irresistible dessert offerings that are sure to leave you craving for more.







All this and more for just THB 990++ per person, with an exclusive 50% discount for children aged 5 to 12 years old. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to savor the true essence of Songkran with us.

Reserve your table now to secure your spot at this unforgettable feast! Contact us at 038250421 or email [email protected]. For additional details and online bookings, visit https://www.royalcliff.com/news/royal-songkran-buffet/.





































