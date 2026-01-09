Pattaya City Expats Club rings in 2026 with talks on how to make it a healthy new year

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club’s meeting on Wednesday, December 31, featured speakers on 4 topics with the general theme about having a “Healthy New Year 2026.” Club member Dr. Ren Lexander, PhD, was the first speaker on the topic “Walk Consciously to Stay Healthy in 2026.” He was followed by Tommy Parry and Waraphan Phakdeewong from Pattaya’s Fullfil Pharma on the subject Trendy Herbs, Modern Care. The third speaker, Annie Strode’s topic was about health and nutrition. The meeting concluded with Club member Michael Cunich speaking on the health benefits of alternative therapies, most notably, earthing and PEMF.







Ren delivered a compelling message that emphasized how seniors should consider the most important thing they can do for their wellbeing in 2026 is to walk consciously and carefully. He shared sobering statistics noting that falls account for 95% of hip fractures among older adults and lead to over 27,000 deaths annually in the United States. “Even a single step or stair can be dangerous,” Ren warned, recounting real-life stories from the expat community.

The talk highlighted that 80% of senior falls happen in bathrooms, making safety measures like non-slip mats and grab bars essential. Ren also addressed the risks of crossing roads in Thailand, where unpredictable traffic and overpowered motorbikes pose constant threats. He mentioned some recent events where Expats were injured by careless or speeding motorbike riders. He recommended wearing visible clothing at night and holding on to poles in medians for stability when crossing busy streets.



Ren’s central message was clear: “The number one thing you can do to protect your health in 2026 is to walk consciously and carefully.” By being aware of your environment, minimizing distractions, and taking proactive steps to prevent falls, seniors can maintain their independence and quality of life. To view the video of his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUIlrCGnNKI.

Local pharmacy Fulfil Pharma then took center stage. Tommy and Waraphan delivered an engaging presentation on the integration of trendy herbal supplements with modern pharmaceutical care. They introduced Fulfil Pharma as a community-focused pharmacy that has been serving Pattaya for about three years. They highlighted the pharmacy’s dual approach: offering both on-site and online consultations, as well as delivery services throughout the region.

The heart of their presentation centered on three herbal supplements from different parts of Asia. Black Ginger Root (Krachai Dam) Tommy explained was a Thai root used as a traditional energy booster, known for improving blood circulation, reducing inflammation, and supporting male vitality. Matcha (Japanese Green Tea Powder) was described as a source of clean, steady energy thanks to its caffeine and L-theanine content. Ashwagandha (Indian Ginseng) was also mentioned in having a role in reducing stress, improving sleep, boosting stamina, and enhancing cognitive function.





Tommy and Waraphan advised against taking all three herbs together, suggesting that individuals choose one or two based on their health goals—such as energy, focus, or stress relief. They recommended matcha in the morning or before exercise, and ashwagandha at night for sleep or in the morning for energy, depending on personal response. They also noted that while matcha’s effects are immediate, black ginger and ashwagandha may take a few weeks to show results.

To view the video of his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8tDCNW1mOY.

Annie, a Herbalife distributor from the Philippines, followed with a comprehensive talk on health, nutrition, and the importance of an active lifestyle. Drawing from personal experience and over two decades of commitment to wellness, Annie shared practical advice and heartfelt stories that resonated with attendees.

The presentation highlighted three major health issues: rising obesity rates, the desire to slow aging, and escalating healthcare costs. Annie emphasized that poor nutrition is a root cause of many chronic diseases, noting that 30% of the world’s population is overweight or obese.



Stressing the importance of hydration, Annie advised drinking three liters of water daily and limiting alcohol and coffee. She encouraged combining resistance training with cardio activities and highlighted the need for protein intake after workouts to support muscle recovery.

Concluding her talk, Annie encouraged attendees to reflect on their food choices and invest in nutrition to avoid unnecessary medical expenses. She recommended using body composition scales to monitor health metrics and offered her support for those seeking guidance.

To view the video of his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vg2yEPkUs8.

The last speaker, Michael, spoke about alternative health practices, drawing from personal experience and a deep commitment to wellness. Michael, who has previously spoken about Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, began by recounting personal health challenges. These hardships, Michael explained, sparked a journey into alternative therapies, most notably, earthing and PEMF.







Michael introduced the concept of earthing, describing it as the practice of reconnecting with the Earth’s natural energy, specifically the 7.8 Hz frequency believed to benefit the body’s organs and overall health. The simplest form, Michael noted, is walking barefoot in nature, especially in wet environments where water enhances conductivity.

Transitioning to PEMF therapy, Michael explained how this technology uses electromagnetic fields to stimulate the body’s cells and nervous system. After suffering severe illness, Michael credited PEMF therapy with restoring personal health, particularly the nervous system. The presentation included a practical overview of device options, ranging from high-end American models to more affordable, locally produced machines. Michael highlighted that some devices even include ionizers for air purification.







To view the video of his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKiP577hbfI.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.



































