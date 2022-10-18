Blind Pattaya students learn to compose, produce music

Visually impaired students learned how to compose music in braille at a workshop organized by Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Fund and Redemptorist School for the Blind.

Former city councilman Rattanachai Sutidechanai opened the Oct. 15 seminar at Vareena Palace Hotel Pattaya.







The workshop was the second of a two-part project to encourage blind students to take up music. In the first part, from Oct. 10-14, students learned to write music in braille.

In the second class, from Oct. 15-19, they learned how to use computer music programs to produce their songs.

The workshop welcomed students from nine blind schools around Thailand.

































