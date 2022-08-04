1 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Pattaya motorbike crash

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
48
Police and rescue workers survey the scene of the crash as Preesa’s lifeless body lies under a white sheet next to the wreckage.

One person died and another was injured when two motorbikes collided head-on in Pattaya.

Preesa Dechasinwadee, 28, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the Aug. 1 crash on Third Road at Soi Lengkee. Wattana Aunwong, 23, suffered serious injuries, but survived.



Witness Prinya Chalayon, 40, said Wattana was speeding along the center line of Third Road on his brand-new, high-powered Honda CBR when he clipped Preesa’s Honda Wave.

Both riders flew in different directions with Preesa failing to survive her injuries.

Police planned to test Wattana for alcohol use and are investigating the crash with an eye toward criminal charges.


Rescue workers lift the wreckage of Prinya Chalayon’s brand-new, high-powered Honda CBR that clipped Preesa’s Honda Wave causing her to lose her life.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR