1 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Pattaya motorbike crash

One person died and another was injured when two motorbikes collided head-on in Pattaya.

Preesa Dechasinwadee, 28, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the Aug. 1 crash on Third Road at Soi Lengkee. Wattana Aunwong, 23, suffered serious injuries, but survived.







Witness Prinya Chalayon, 40, said Wattana was speeding along the center line of Third Road on his brand-new, high-powered Honda CBR when he clipped Preesa’s Honda Wave.

Both riders flew in different directions with Preesa failing to survive her injuries.

Police planned to test Wattana for alcohol use and are investigating the crash with an eye toward criminal charges.



































