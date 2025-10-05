Drunk Russian tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya while smoking

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 40-year-old Russian tourist was seriously injured after falling from a hotel balcony in Phra Tamnak Soi 5 at around 3:15 a.m. on October 3. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene.

The woman was found lying on the concrete ground beside the building. Rescue volunteers faced communication difficulties with the injured tourist, requiring a translator via mobile phone to assess her condition. She received first aid on-site before being rushed to Bangkok Hospital, Jomtien.







Hotel staff speculated that the injured may have been intoxicated. She reportedly went out onto the balcony to smoke and accidentally fell, resulting in serious injuries. Authorities reminded tourists to exercise caution, particularly when consuming alcohol, and to avoid risky behavior on balconies and high areas.



































