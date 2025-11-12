BestBuy Fair 2025 kicks off with giant balloons, top brands, and food extravaganza in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The highly anticipated BestBuy Fair 2025 officially opened today at Mab Prachan Reservoir Park in Pong Sub-district, East Pattaya. The five-day event, running from November 11-15, promises a spectacular combination of shopping, food, entertainment, and family fun, operating daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy discounts of up to 60–70% on a wide range of products from over 120 stalls, including renowned brands like Zymn, B’me, Sabina, PAN, FBT, BSC, Cheene, and Arty. Shoppers will find everything from clothing, lingerie, sportswear, cosmetics, towels, household goods, and kitchen essentials, to automotive care products and bedding.







For entertainment, the fair features giant fantasy balloons, inflatable mascots, a kids’ amusement area, and live music every evening. Trendy photo zones are scattered throughout the park, giving visitors plenty of opportunities for memorable snapshots.

Organizers encourage both foodies and shoppers to come prepared for a full experience of “shop, eat, and play” over the five days. Interested vendors can still book stalls by contacting Khun Ton at 092-333-6541.







































