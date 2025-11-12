Pattaya eyes one-way traffic on Soi Buakhao to end chaos and congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Anupong Phutthanavarat, Chairman of the Pattaya City Council’s Committee on Governance and Public Order, led a team on a “Knock Door” public survey in Soi Buakhao to gather residents’ and business owners’ opinions on introducing a one-way traffic system to ease chronic congestion in the area. The team distributed questionnaires and informed locals about the proposed traffic management plan.

Anupong said the move follows positive feedback from earlier one-way traffic implementations on Soi Pattaya Second Road 11 (Honey Inn) and Soi 13 (Diana Inn), where traffic flow and safety significantly improved. The success prompted the committee to extend similar measures to Soi Buakhao and connecting streets leading to Pattaya Second and Third Roads.







The initiative aligns with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet’s policy to address traffic congestion through sustainable, data-driven solutions while prioritizing community input. The survey aims to identify residents’ concerns and gather suggestions before finalizing the plan.

The committee will compile and review the collected feedback in its upcoming meeting to determine the most suitable approach for implementing a one-way system in Soi Buakhao—seeking long-term relief from traffic jams and improved road safety in central Pattaya.



































