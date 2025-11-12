Desperate man saved from jumping off Pattaya footbridge after family abandons him

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 50-year-old man narrowly escaped tragedy on Monday night after threatening to jump from a pedestrian bridge in Central Pattaya. The man, who had reportedly been drinking beer in despair after being abandoned by his family, was safely rescued thanks to the swift intervention of local police and rescue workers.







At around 8:50 p.m. on November 10, Pol. Capt. Chaowalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, received a distress call reporting an attempted suicide at the Central Pattaya footbridge. Police patrol units and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the man sitting outside the railing, legs dangling over the edge. Broken beer bottles and a rattan hat were scattered nearby. The visibly distressed man refused to speak or respond to negotiators. After several tense minutes, police and rescue workers decided to act swiftly — one officer lunged forward and managed to grab the man, pulling him to safety. He was later transported to Pattaya Bhatmakhun Hospital for evaluation and care.





Plarich Mahapun, a 48-year-old tunnel maintenance worker for Pattaya City, said he noticed a group of foreign tourists shouting for help while looking up at the bridge. “When I looked up, I saw the man sitting outside the barrier,” he said. “He told me he wanted to jump and get run over by a truck because his life was over and his family had abandoned him.” Plarich immediately called the police, who arrived in time to prevent a tragedy.

Authorities remind residents and visitors that anyone facing mental distress can contact Pattaya City’s 24-hour hotline at 1337 for help and emotional support.



































