Barry Kenyon hospitalized and released

One of Pattaya Mail’s most regular contributors was rushed to hospital after complaining of excruciatingly painful stabbing-like sensations in the head.Barry Kenyon, 79, was found to have Occipital Neurology in which the nerves that run through the scalp are injured or inflamed.He is recuperating at home with strong medication and ordered to rest for a week.

Barry said, “The pain in the head, unpredictable when it strikes, is overwhelming.If you have seen the famous painting The Scream, created by Norwegian artist Edward Munch in 1893 you’ll get the general idea.”He commented that he hoped to resume writing for Pattaya Mail again in a few days.More importantly, the two Pattaya bridge clubs are desperately wanting him back as several partners are in playing card isolation.

Barry added that this unexpected problem occurred at the time of his annual medical checkup at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya which went ahead and showed no serious heart or lung problems.“As a world war two baby, you expect something must be going wrong, but not with the disease you have to look up on the internet to find out its meaning.He thanked Dr Nattakarn Buranakul, a specialist in neuropathic pain, for his detailed investigation, adding that the annual medical examination was free as he is a member of the Chivawattana hospital discount scheme.











