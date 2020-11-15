Tony Robbins bags a Pattaya Bunker Boys double

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, November 9th Pattavia

1st Tony Robbins (24) 42 points

2nd Dave Ashman (24) 40 points

3rd Bob Paine (22) 38 points

Near pins Kevin LeBar, Bob Paine, Tony Robbins, & Geoff Parker.

Summer must be upon us as today was the first day in months that there was run on the fairways; in fact, quite a lot of run. The course, which on our last visit was lush green, is already turning brown with even some bare areas. The greens on the front nine had just been cored and sanded and were quite tricky, all but the eighteenth on the back nine were as normal and very different. A stiff breeze blew all day making it difficult, particularly for anyone with a tendency to slice or hook.







The birds were in abundance and not just the feathered type with Tony Robbins opening his account with an eagle on the very first hole, followed three holes later with a birdie. In fact, several people got on the birdie trail. Tony would go on to amass twenty-four points on the front nine, no trouble there with the sandy greens. His total of forty-two was enough to land him first place.

Who would have thought forty points wouldn’t be enough to win? Certainly not Dave Ashman. Alas, it was only good enough to take second place. Even thirty-eight by Bob Paine was a very nice score to take third.

All the near pins were taken with one each to Kevin LeBar, Bob Paine, Tony Robbins, and Geoff Parker.

Today was the first time in ages that we had a lady in our group with the delightful Khun Nu joining us for her debut. Hopefully, she will become a regular and add a bit of glamour to what has become a bunch of wrinkled raisins.

Wednesday, November 11th Burapha A, B, C, D

1st Tony Robbins (21) 37 points

2nd Les Cobban (8) 33 points

3rd Geoff Parker (19) 31 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Les Cobban, & Tony Robbins X 2.

No, we didn’t play thirty-six holes today but a composite course drawn from all four nines. It felt quite unusual skipping holes with some long travels to the next tee. The game moved along at pace until we ran up against one of the slowest three balls ever seen. After that, it was a case of wait on every shot. One could play a game of chess while waiting on some holes. Needless to say, the marshal was no use on this occasion.









A twelve hundred baht all-in fee was the lure that brought us to a course we rarely visit and given the condition of the course, it will be a long time before we return. It has to be said it was in very disappointing shape, the rough was very deep and thick and the greens were as bad as greens get. Many looked like they had been cored some time ago but not sanded or rolled so they were very bumpy, sometimes it was difficult to spot a ball on the greens without being in a depression.

The weather looked threatening on the way to the course and a few drops did fall occasionally, but we managed to stay dry. However, what remained constant was the wind which was howling on some holes.

Tony Robbins is well on his way to another golfer of the month trophy with a first-place of thirty-seven points following on from his forty-two on Monday. Les Cobban is now out of rehab and back on his game taking second place with thirty-three points whilst Geoff Parker took third with thirty-one. All the near pins were taken with Tony bagging two with Les Cobban and Jimmy Carr taking the other two.

Friday, November 13th Crystal Bay A & C

1st Dave Ashman (22) 38 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 37 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 34 points

Near pins Jay Babbin, Geoff Parker, Tony Robbins, & Michael Brett.

The Crystal Bay course was in just about as good condition as any other we play, the rough was playable and fair, the fairways well mowed, and the greens excellent. If there was a complaint it was the bunkers that would benefit from some attention. There was, however, a slight difference in speed from the A nine to the C nine but not too big a difference.

The weather started off cool but warmed up over the course of the round. As we are now out of the rainy season we go directly into the windy season, again today it was blowing, quite strongly at times.





Dave Ashman with a red hot putter took the honors with thirty-eight points after a poor start with only a point on each of the first three holes. Jimmy Carr was a close second a stroke back, whilst Michael Brett brought up the rear with thirty-four.

Jay Babbin and Tony Robbins looked like winners on the front nine but fell away on the back. Jay’s putting let him down.

Once again all the near pins were taken with one each to Jay Babbin, Geoff Parker, Tony Robbins, & Michael Brett.











