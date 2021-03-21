Pattaya mass Covid-19 vaccinations to begin in May

Pattaya-area health officials hope to vaccinate all of Pattaya’s population against the coronavirus starting in May.



The Banglamung Public Health Department said March 20 that the government’s push to inoculate tourism-dependent cities against Covid-19 will help a push to vaccinate 3,000 Pattaya locals a day.







The Health Department’s Sompol Jittireungkiat said the Chinese Sinovac Biotech vaccine is to be administered, a vaccine widely criticized as being poorly tested and less effective than western vaccines.



The goal is to vaccinate all of those with registered homes in the district or working in the tourism industry in Pattaya, he said. While a few hundred locals already have been given the Chinese vaccine, officials plan to begin the mass-vaccination in May, Sompol said.















