Banglamung seafront homes damaged by severe storm and high waves

PATTAYA, Thailand – A severe storm and high waves on June 25 caused significant damage to more than 30 homes on the seafront in Banglamung. The following day, Mayor Jarewat Chinawat of Banglamung Municipality led a team of engineers to inspect the scene of the devastation caused by seawater erosion.

The inspection revealed varying degrees of damage among the affected homes. The worst-hit houses suffered severe foundation erosion, causing them to tilt, collapse walls, and sagging roofs. One house was reported to be 95% damaged, rendering it unsafe for residents who have since relocated to stay with relatives. Significant beach sand erosion created deep indentations along the shore and exposed the roots of large trees.







Local resident Naruemon Plianprasert described the previous night’s strong winds driving seawater up to the second step of her house. Residents, familiar with the monsoon season, had attempted to protect their homes by constructing bamboo barriers to mitigate the impact of waves. However, the increasing intensity of the waves annually has raised concerns about future damage and potential relocation. Despite past complaints to the municipality, efforts to return sand washed away by the sea have proven insufficient.

Mayor Jarewat noted that last year, the municipality and relevant agencies conducted surveys to address coastal erosion. However, the majority of residents opposed measures such as constructing seawalls, fearing negative impacts on local marine life and fishing activities. This opposition led to the shelving of these projects, leaving low-lying homes vulnerable to ongoing erosion.

Mayor Jarewat urged residents to recognize the importance of addressing coastal erosion and support initiatives aimed at long-term solutions. The municipality plans to collaborate with relevant agencies to secure funding for constructing seawalls and beach nourishment projects. These initiatives aim to restore the eroded shoreline, transforming it back into a beautiful sandy beach.

In the short term, the municipality will provide financial aid to affected families, with disbursements expected next week. Additionally, municipal workers will used excavators to push the washed-out sand back to the shore.





































