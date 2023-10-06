Tighter gun control in wake of Bangkok shootout

The Ministry of Interior has instructed the Department of Local Administration to suspend issuing gun permits to the general public.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the move was taken after considering that the nation already has legal frameworks to safeguard and ensure the safety of its citizens. This came following the recent shootout incident in Bangkok.







Thus, there is not an apparent need for the public to possess or carry firearms openly. Those currently possessing firearms are urged to store them securely, out of reach of others, even within their own families. The objective is to follow the law strictly in matters of possession and carrying of firearms.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin emphasized that in case of any threats, it’s advisable to report to the police or the local administrative officers for one’s safety, rather than resorting to firearms. He added that strict inspections will be put in place for acquiring and possessing firearms, including related items like BB-GUNs, toy guns, and bullets. The department will closely monitor and restrict the import and sale of these items.







On the other hand, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang touched upon the topic of reviewing regulations about imitation firearms. However, he clarified that such matters are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry of Defence focuses mainly on weapons of war. He indicated that military and police units, who are the primary custodians of significant weapon stocks, must ensure safe storage and strict adherence to protocols. He highlighted lessons drawn from the previous Nakhon Ratchasima shooting incident.

However, the Defense Minister pointed out that both situations are different, with one involving military personnel and the other a young individual. He stressed the importance of family members being vigilant of behaviors, especially if linked to drugs or mental health issues. (NNT)













