Nongprue procession celebrates Songkran

Nongprue residents carried on with their century-old Songkran procession, not letting the latest coronavirus outbreak stop them from making merit for the Thai New Year.







Residents of 14 subdistrict communities joined up April 16 for a parade through Sutthawat Temple. People dressed in traditional flowered shirts and carried baskets of dried fruit and other food and cash on shoulder poles.







The pageant, led by traditional dancers and tom-tom drummers, went into the temple and walked around the sermon hall three times for prosperity.



Nongprue residents have held the tradition for more than 100 years. However, this year saw strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 with temperature screenings, wearing face masks and social distancing.









