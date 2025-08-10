New screen towers at Pattaya Walking Street and Bali Hai poised to become iconic nightlife landmarks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to welcome a striking new landmark with the installation of large, high 3D LED screens on both sides of the bustling Walking Street. The innovative display panels have been mounted at key points along this famous nightlife and tourist hub, designed to captivate visitors with dynamic visuals and immersive experiences.

One of the screens is installed on the Bali Hai Pier side, a prominent area where locals and tourists gather to catch ferries to nearby islands. This panel is expected to be fully completed and undergo system testing by the end of the month.







Meanwhile, a huge metal frame has been installed at the main entrance of Walking Street. Once fully fitted with a similarly impressive screen, it will transform the area into one of Pattaya’s newest landmarks.

This dual installation not only elevates the visual appeal of Walking Street but also offers new opportunities for advertising, cultural showcases, and interactive events, reinforcing Pattaya’s reputation as a modern and lively destination.



































