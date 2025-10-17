Bangkok to South M82 elevated motorway trial run starts October 22 to ease Rama 2 traffic

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Transport, inspected the progress of the M82 elevated motorway project (Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai) and the Rama 3–Dao Khanong–Outer Ring Road (Western Bangkok) project. Both projects are key infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow toward southern Thailand.







Pipat announced that the 8.3-kilometer M82 segment between Bang Khun Thian and Ekkachai has been completed. After a joint safety inspection by the Department of Highways, the Expressway Authority of Thailand, the Engineering Institute of Thailand under Royal Patronage, and the Council of Engineers, the route is deemed ready for public trial use. Free trial runs will begin on October 22, 2025, with vehicles limited to a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

The M82 motorway will connect to the Bang Phli–Suksawat expressway and the Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Highway) to provide a continuous elevated route that bypasses Rama 2, reducing congestion by approximately 30%.



Regarding the Rama 3–Dao Khanong–Outer Ring Road (Western Bangkok) project, Pipat stated that the section from Ekkachai to Ban Phaeo (16 km) is expected to open by April 2026, with full completion of the entire 45 km project from Bang Khlo to Ban Phaeo planned by 2028, and full operation by 2029.

Pipat explained that earlier construction delays were caused by accidents and the inability to fully close traffic lanes, which could have inconvenienced commuters. Current plans focus on completing remaining work with the highest safety standards. He emphasized urgent instructions for the Department of Highways and the Expressway Authority to accelerate construction, enhance safety measures—including safety nets on bridges, signage, lighting, and road surface checks—and improve traffic management during rush hours.

Officials also highlighted close coordination with local authorities and proactive public communications to ensure that commuters are aware that Rama 2 will soon become safer, more reliable, and convenient for travel.



Department of Highways confirmed that the M82 has undergone thorough inspections covering structures, electrical systems, traffic signage, and drainage. Additional continuous monitoring of the elevated structures will ensure maximum safety for the public during the free trial and subsequent full operations.

Deputy PM Pipat concluded, “The government is committed to transforming Rama 2 into a route that citizens can trust. The M82 trial starting October 22 is a tangible step forward, and we will dedicate all efforts to completing the remaining projects to provide faster, safer, and more convenient travel to the south for the public.”







































