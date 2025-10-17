Pattaya on alert as rain eases across Thailand, thunderstorms forecast for East

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rainfall has eased across much of Thailand, but the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns that thunderstorms may develop in Pattaya and other eastern provinces over the weekend. Heavy showers continue in southern provinces, where some areas may see accumulated rainfall and rough seas.

Eastern and southeastern winds are affecting Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea, contributing to isolated storms and waves reaching 1–2 meters in stormy zones. Citizens in affected regions are advised to stay alert for flash floods, carry umbrellas or raincoats, and avoid flooded roads. Mariners should exercise caution and steer clear of rough waters.







Across the country, Bangkok and surrounding areas will see thunderstorms in 60% of the region, with temperatures of 24–37°C. Northern provinces such as Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai will have scattered storms (22–34°C), while northeastern areas including Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram will experience thunderstorms in 30% of the region (22–35°C). Central and eastern provinces, including Pattaya, may see storms in 60% of the area, with southern coastal provinces experiencing the heaviest rainfall, particularly along both the east and west coasts, with waves up to 2 meters in stormy zones.

Residents, especially in Pattaya, are urged to follow local safety guidelines and take precautions during the forecasted thunderstorms.



































