Prime Minister downplays need for discussions with Bhumjai Thai Party over divergent vote on referendum bill

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and leader of the Pheu Thai Party, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on December 19, addressed the recent voting on the referendum bill in the House of Representatives, where the majority voted in favor of a one-tier referendum while the Bhumjai Thai Party voted against it. She stated that there was no need to hold discussions with Bhumjai Thai or any other coalition party, emphasizing that disagreements within the same party are not uncommon.

She mentioned that while there are various opinions, the government will continue to cooperate. When asked whether the government should have a unified stance on significant laws, the Prime Minister said that communication is essential, but the issue is not a major concern.



Regarding the potential need to reconcile the views with Bhumjai Thai, Ms. Paetongtarn clarified that this is a continuous adjustment process with all parties, including those within the same party.

She also commented on the importance of discussing key legislation with coalition partners beforehand, acknowledging that sometimes, due to time constraints, discussions may not take place. However, she reassured that the legislative process would continue according to the system without significant problems.







When asked whether the government should take the initiative to coordinate discussions internally, she noted that the government’s whip team should handle it first.

As concerns arose about the potential delay of the referendum, which might not occur before the end of this administration, the Prime Minister turned to Dr. Surapong Seubwonglee, her policy advisor, who assured her that the referendum could still be held on time. The Prime Minister responded to the press, stating that she would discuss the matter further with the whip team. (TNA)

































