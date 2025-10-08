Pattaya teens injured after motorcycle wheelie goes wrong

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 7, a group of teenagers suffered injuries after attempting a dangerous stunt on a busy Pattaya road. At 1:20 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Sukhumvit Road in front of Wat Chittaphawan, Naklua.

According to rescue personnel, a red Honda Wave 110 modified for speed and equipped with a loud exhaust, carrying three riders aged 14, 18, and 20, lost control while performing a wheelie. The motorcycle fell, slid across the road, and left scattered debris along the asphalt.







The driver, 20-year-old Surabotdin, suffered abrasions across his body, while his two passengers, aged 18 and 14, sustained scrapes and minor injuries. Rescue staff provided on-site first aid before transporting the teens to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Nearby, a white MG sedan, driven by 35-year-old Kunakorn, narrowly avoided hitting the fallen motorcycle after quickly braking and swerving. “I saw the teenagers riding recklessly, and one of them lost control while performing a wheelie in front of me. I managed to brake and swerve, or the outcome could have been much worse,” Kunakorn told authorities.



Dashcam footage captured the incident clearly, showing the motorcycle riding alongside another bike in the right lane before tipping over during the stunt, while the car in the left lane had to react immediately to avoid a collision.



Police from Banglamung Station have collected evidence, including the dashcam video, and will proceed with an investigation to determine accountability and enforce traffic laws. Authorities have warned that performing stunts on public roads is extremely dangerous and can result in severe injuries or fatalities.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about reckless motorbike riding among youth in Pattaya, particularly late at night when streets are less monitored. Citizens are urged to report dangerous driving and for teens to exercise caution to prevent avoidable accidents.



































