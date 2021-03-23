Bang Na – Chonburi elevated expressway fees waived during Songkran Festival April 9 – 16

The government has announced via its official Facebook page @ThaigovSpokesman that toll fee will be waived on several expressways during public holidays in April.



The post said the move aims to eliminate congestion at toll booths and facilitate traffic flow, as well as to reduce people’s financial burden during Chakri Memorial Day on April 6 and Songkran Festival celebrations from April 13-15.







The expressways which will be free on April 6 and April 13-15 are Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, Sirat Expressway and Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa In – Pakkred).







Meanwhile, the Burapha Withi Elevated Expressway (Bang Na – Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suk Sawat) will be free for eight consecutive days from April 9 to 16 to facilitate travel for people in Bangkok to and from their hometowns during the Songkran Festival. (NNT)













