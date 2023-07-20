Ban Nern Plub Wan School unveils state-of-the-art building

Pattaya, Thailand – Withaya Kunplome, President of Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, presided over the official opening ceremony of a brand-new 5-story school building at Ban Nern Plub Wan School in East Pattaya on July 19.

The construction of the school building, with a budget of 16,999,999 Baht, was made possible through the combined efforts of the provincial authorities and the generous donation of 6 Rai (9600 sqm) of land by local residents, Yafad and Mae Kaeosuwan.







Attended by teachers, education officials, and students, the inauguration ceremony welcomed an array of esteemed guests, including local politicians, representatives from the Banglamung District, and other dignitaries, who gathered to mark this milestone.

The 4-story classroom building, spanning 13 meters in width and 56 meters in length with an open space beneath it. The modern facility features 18 classrooms and a multipurpose dome.







Ban Nern Plub Wan School has a storied history dating back to its founding in 1951, when it began as a government school under the Ministry of Interior. Over the years, it has evolved into a renowned educational institution with an enrollment of 1,999 students, guided by 87 dedicated education personnel.

Withaya emphasized the province’s commitment to providing equal educational opportunities for all students in Chonburi Province. He reiterated the region’s dedication to supporting and enhancing educational facilities to meet the growing demands of the community.

















