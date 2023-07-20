Pattaya receives increased rainfall and heavy downpours this week

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this week issued a warning to residents in over 40 provinces to prepare for intense rainstorms. These include areas in western Thailand and the capital, as well as the northeastern and eastern provinces (including Pattaya and Banglamung district).

A convergence of the southwesterly and westerly monsoons has resulted in a shift in weather patterns, leading to increased rainfall and heavy downpours in certain areas. Thunderstorms are expected to affect 60% of the north, with heavy rain in provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Nan.







In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are forecasted to cover 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places. Provinces in this region, including Udon Thani and Nakhon Ratchasima, are advised to prepare for these conditions.

The central and eastern regions are also expecting thunderstorms, with heavy downpours in certain areas. Provinces such as Ratchaburi and Rayong should take precautions. Additionally, southeastern and southwestern Thailand are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.







Sailors are strongly urged to exercise caution, especially in the South and the Gulf of Thailand, where waves can reach as high as 3 meters. The TMD advises small boats to remain ashore due to the current weather conditions.

Residents of the affected provinces are meanwhile advised to prepare for potential flash floods and inundation caused by heavy rain. Farmers have also been warned about potential damage to their crops. Additionally, the TMD is urging the public to closely monitor updates from the weather department and follow safety measures to minimize the impact of severe weather conditions. (NNT)

















