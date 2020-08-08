Ban Chang woman aids lost Alzheimer’s sufferer

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
311
60-year-old Jamlong Sukklang man, suffering from dementia, became disoriented and lost.

A Ban Chang woman came to the rescue of an elderly man suffering from dementia after finding him in her front yard.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Bussarin Wongprasert, 28, gave Jamlong Sukklang, 60, food and water until police arrived Aug. 6.

The man, whose speech was slurred and whose body showed scratches from a fall, had only 100 baht to his name. He told police he lived in Sattahip, but when officers took him to the Soi Bonkai address, no one knew him.

Police placed Jamlong at the Banglamung Home for the Elderly until his relatives can be found.

Kind-hearted Bussarin Wongprasert calmed Jamlong and brought him to safety.



Sattahip Pol. Maj. Nared Boonte took in Jamlong and will eventually bring him to a Banglamung Nursing Home.

Loading…

Jamlong will receive proper care until his family can be found.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR