Ban Chang woman aids lost Alzheimer’s sufferer

Bussarin Wongprasert, 28, gave Jamlong Sukklang, 60, food and water until police arrived Aug. 6.

The man, whose speech was slurred and whose body showed scratches from a fall, had only 100 baht to his name. He told police he lived in Sattahip, but when officers took him to the Soi Bonkai address, no one knew him.

Police placed Jamlong at the Banglamung Home for the Elderly until his relatives can be found.







