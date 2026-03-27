Road deaths still high as Thailand ends warnings and enforces traffic laws

PATTAYA, Thailand – The government is set to shift to full enforcement of traffic laws nationwide on April 1, ending a warning period that has been in place since the start of the year. The change is expected to help improve road safety and reduce accident-related deaths, especially during peak travel seasons.

The current phase, which allows warnings instead of fines, will continue through March 31. Since January, authorities have issued more than 196,000 warnings through the police ticket management system to encourage better driving behavior and awareness of traffic regulations.

From April, traffic police will strictly enforce laws targeting key violations linked to accidents, including speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous lane changes. Authorities are also addressing risks related to road conditions and vehicle safety while promoting greater discipline among motorists.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit said the stricter enforcement follows continued safety concerns, with more than 1,500 accidents and 272 deaths recorded during the New Year holiday period. Officials are urging drivers to comply with traffic laws as enforcement tightens, aiming to reduce fatalities in the years ahead. (NNT)



































