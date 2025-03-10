Authorities tighten control on repair shops amid worsening street racing situation in Pattaya and Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien Police Station patrol officers conducted inspections and public outreach at local vehicle repair shops. The officers urged shop owners to refrain from modifying vehicles into illegal street racers or installing excessively loud exhaust systems.

This measure is part of an ongoing effort to prevent illegal street racing and reduce noise pollution, ensuring public safety. Authorities encourage residents to report illegal street racing activities by calling the emergency hotline 191 or Na Jomtien Police Station at 038-255700.







Many residents voiced their opinions on the matter. Some called for stricter penalties for those riding without tail lights at night, arguing that it poses serious dangers. Others pointed out that street racers now modify their bikes at home and order parts online, making enforcement more difficult.

Some residents expressed frustration, saying the situation is worsening daily and comparing street racers to noisy delivery trucks. Concerns were also raised about fog lights and yellow-tinted headlights blinding other drivers.



Several residents emphasized that prevention starts with responsible parenting and community involvement, suggesting that authorities should invite local leaders to discuss and address the issue together. Others agreed that repair shops modifying vehicles beyond legal limits should be held accountable.

However, some were skeptical about the effectiveness of such measures, noting that as long as businesses continue importing and selling modification parts freely, enthusiasts will find ways to access them.





























