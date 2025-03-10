Pattaya prepares for summer traffic surge as school breaks and Songkran approach

PATTAYA, Thailand – As summer approaches, Pattaya is preparing for an influx of visitors, both locals and tourists, as school breaks and the Songkran festival draw near. The city is known for its bustling streets, and during this time of year, traffic can become especially heavy. With students off for their summer holidays, more families and young people hit the streets to enjoy various attractions, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the area.

In addition to the school breaks, the Songkran festival, which usually takes place in mid-April, brings even more excitement and chaos to Pattaya. Known for its water fights, parades, and cultural celebrations, the festival attracts tourists from all over the world, causing a significant increase in road traffic. Besides Sukhumvit Road and Motorway No. 7, popular areas like Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, and Jomtien Beach will experience heavy congestion as people travel to partake in the festivities.







During this time, roadways around key event locations can become gridlocked, especially in the evenings when parades and parties take place. Police and local authorities will be on high alert, managing traffic flow and providing road safety guidelines for both drivers and pedestrians. For locals and tourists, it’s advisable to plan travel during off-peak hours and use alternative routes if possible to avoid the traffic bottlenecks.

Given the rise in vehicles on the road and the potential for chaotic celebrations, it’s essential to exercise caution and patience. Despite the traffic, the vibrant atmosphere during the summer and Songkran season is part of what makes Pattaya such a lively and unique destination.

Warnings for Air Travelers: As the city gets busier, air travel to and from Pattaya may also experience delays, especially during the Songkran festival. Travelers flying into U-Tapao Airport or other nearby airports should be aware of possible increased traffic at airport terminals due to higher passenger volumes. It’s advised to arrive early for your flight, and always check with airlines for any potential flight schedule changes or delays caused by increased demand and weather-related disruptions.























