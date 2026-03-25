Australian tourist suffers mysterious head injuries in Pattaya Walking Street pub

PATTAYA, Thailand – An Australian tourist was left with multiple head injuries after a late-night incident inside a pub on Pattaya’s Walking Street, prompting police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Tourist police stationed along Walking Street received a report around 11:00 p.m. on March 23 that a foreign visitor had been injured inside an entertainment venue in South Pattaya area. Officers rushed to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, authorities attempted to enter the venue to check on the injured man but were initially blocked by security staff who closed the doors and did not immediately cooperate. Officers eventually gained access after calling for the doors to be opened.

The victim, a 55-year-old Australian tourist, was found with several head wounds, including injuries to the forehead, with significant bleeding. Police provided first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to staff at the venue, the tourist had entered the pub with his son and had been drinking alcohol. They said he appeared intoxicated and began causing a disturbance, prompting employees to ask him to leave the premises.



Workers claimed an argument followed when the tourist allegedly refused to pay a bill of 1,070 baht. Security personnel were called to escort him out, and during the confrontation the man reportedly fell and struck his head on a glass surface.

However, police noted that the victim had multiple wounds, raising questions about whether the injuries were caused solely by the fall. Officers requested CCTV footage from inside the venue, but it was not immediately available for review.

Authorities have taken the venue’s manager and security staff to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning while investigators work to determine what exactly happened. Police said they will also question the injured tourist once he is able to provide a statement.

If evidence shows the man was assaulted, legal action will be taken against those responsible.



































