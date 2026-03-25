Pattaya Immigration arrests 146 illegal foreign workers, revokes 250 visas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi immigration authorities have intensified enforcement against illegal foreign workers in Pattaya and surrounding areas, arresting 146 individuals and revoking 250 visas in a sweeping operation aimed at protecting Thai jobs.

The crackdown, led by Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 3, and his senior team, focused on Pattaya Beach Road and Second Road. Officers targeted foreign nationals working without permits or beyond their authorized rights under the Foreign Workers Management Act B.E. 2560.

Among those apprehended were nine Laotians and one Cambodian who had violated labor regulations. One Laotian worker was found to have overstayed in Thailand for 2,061 days in addition to working illegally.

From March 16–22, 2026, Chonburi Immigration reports a total of 146 arrests, including 63 Burmese, 42 Laotians, 14 Cambodians, 14 Chinese, eight Vietnamese, and five others. Violations included unauthorized work (98 cases) and work beyond permitted rights (49 cases). Offenders were found in restricted occupations such as street vending (36 cases), as well as general roles including store sales (44), laborers (36), restaurant staff (6), and other positions (28).

Since February, authorities have revoked 250 visas for foreigners working illegally. Officials emphasized that enforcement will continue without relaxation, even outside designated crackdowns, to prevent foreign workers from taking jobs reserved for Thai citizens.

Proactive measures include collaboration with ride-hailing platforms Grab, Bolt, and LINE MAN to prevent foreigners from misusing Thai accounts or engaging in unauthorized work. Public awareness campaigns are also underway to ensure foreign workers understand the law.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal employment through local immigration offices or online at www.immigration.go.th, with authorities promising thorough investigation and immediate legal action, including arrests, visa revocations, and blacklisting of violators.



































