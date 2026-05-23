Poramet leads ‘We Love Pattaya’ team through Naklua Old Market campaign trail

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya mayoral candidate “Beer” Poramet Ngampichet led prospective City Council candidates from District 1 under the Rao Rak Pattaya or We Love Pattaya group on a walkabout through Naklua Old Market, meeting residents and local vendors while listening to community concerns. The team spent time speaking with market traders and residents about everyday problems affecting the area, while highlighting ongoing plans to continue Pattaya’s urban development and improve quality of life for local people.

Poramet emphasized that the group remains committed to building on existing projects and pushing forward with city improvements aimed at strengthening infrastructure, boosting the local economy, and enhancing public services for Pattaya residents.

The market visit formed part of the group’s continued grassroots campaign outreach ahead of the upcoming local elections.























































