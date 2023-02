Australia’s ambassador paid a courtesy call on Pattaya’s mayor with the two discussing the economy and tourism.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his deputies welcomed H.E. Dr. Angela Macdonald and embassy officials to city hall Feb. 10.







The two sides discussed Pattaya’s recent elections, the city economy, local culture and the recovery of business and tourism from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poramet ended the visit by presenting Macdonald the key to city.