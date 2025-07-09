Asalha Bucha & Lent Weekend: Toll-free roads open easy getaways to Pattaya, Hua Hin and Rayong

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the arrival of the long public holiday for Asalha Bucha Day (Thursday, July 10) and Buddhist Lent (Friday, July 11), travel to Pattaya is about to get a whole lot easier — and cheaper. To ease traffic congestion and encourage domestic tourism during the long weekend, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is waiving toll fees on three major expressway routes from midnight (00:01) to 11:59 PM on both July 10 and 11.

The toll-free routes cover a total of 61 toll booths on Bangkok's three key expressways: the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, Si Rat Expressway, and Udon Ratthaya Expressway — making it more affordable and convenient for residents of Bangkok and nearby provinces to head for seaside escapes like Pattaya, Hua Hin, or Rayong.







On the Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway, 20 toll booths will be toll-free, including popular exits like Din Daeng, Bang Na, Sukhumvit 62, and Dao Khanong. The Si Rat Expressway, with 31 booths including Rama 9, Phahonyothin, Ratchadaphisek, and Sathon, will also be open for free access. Meanwhile, travelers coming from northern Bangkok or Nonthaburi can enjoy the Udon Ratthaya Expressway toll-free via 10 booths, including Muang Thong Thani, Sri Samarn, and Chiang Rak.

This initiative is part of a broader government effort to stimulate local travel and spending during Thailand’s religious holidays, giving city dwellers more reason to head to beach towns like Pattaya for rest, reflection, or a quick recharge.



And with sunny weather forecast for Pattaya over the weekend — and no storm threats despite tropical activity far off in the East China Sea — the timing couldn’t be better.

Hotels and tourist businesses in Pattaya are also offering mid-season promotions to attract visitors, making the city a top contender for anyone looking for an affordable getaway this week. With free expressways, clear skies, and plenty to do, all roads truly lead to Pattaya this long holiday.




































