Red flags raised on Pattaya beach as tourists film terrifying Koh Larn waves

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Regional Marine Office has ordered red warning flags to be raised at all beaches and piers across the area on Monday, following strong winds and high waves caused by the passing tropical storm system Wipha over the Gulf of Thailand. Originating near southern China, Wipha is moving rapidly westward toward northern Vietnam and is expected to make landfall on the morning of July 22.







Although the storm is forecasted to weaken before reaching Thailand, its outer bands have already brought turbulent seas and gusty winds to coastal areas, prompting authorities to issue safety warnings and temporarily restrict marine activities to protect residents and tourists.

Tourists visiting Pattaya captured dramatic video clips on Sunday while out at sea, showing powerful waves rolling across the bay and crashing toward the shore. Several boats were seen swaying unsteadily in the rough waters as wind gusts intensified and conditions grew choppy.

Officials responded by issuing an urgent weather advisory and temporarily suspending all boat departures, including the popular Pattaya–Koh Larn ferry route. All marine activities have been ordered to halt until conditions improve.

“The red flag indicates dangerous conditions at sea. All types of boat departures are now prohibited,” the Marine Department said in a statement. “Operators, especially those running services to Koh Larn and offering marine activities, must strictly follow safety protocols to protect tourists and crew.”



As the storm continues to pass through the Gulf, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and warn that resuming services prematurely could put lives at risk. Tourists are advised to avoid sea travel until further notice.



































