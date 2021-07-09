As 3rd wave intensifies, Pattaya food handouts increase

With the third coronavirus wave continuing to pound Pattaya, public food donations are increasing in frequency and intensity with almost 150 more people lining up Thursday for a meal they otherwise would miss.

Pattaya officials oversaw the July 8 event, ensuring proper social distancing, with many of those offering food unable to run their own businesses due to the Covid-19 crisis.







Somthawin Sanguanam, a motorcycle-taxi driver who works on Beach Road, was one of those in line. Somthawin said he earned 500 baht a day before the third wave but would be lucky to get 100 baht these days.

Somthawin said he has little choice of occupations due to his age and now must depend on free food handouts until things improve. He hopes city hall sticks to its plans of reopening Pattaya to foreign tourists this fall.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the public is welcome to donate food, but should contact city hall beforehand to obtain permission and assistance in organizing events safely.





























