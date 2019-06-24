Arrested drug dealer urges police to send apologies to stiffed customers

An alleged drug dealer arrested at a Sattahip police checkpoint pleaded with officers to notify his customers and apologize about the deliveries he’ll be unable to make.

Chatpong Kiewracha, 34, was captured June 22 with 19.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine during at a traffic stop outside the Ambassador City Hotel.

Once in cuffs, Chatpong appealed to his arresting officers to use his Line app on his smartphone to contact each of his customers and apologize to them for not being able to provide them drugs.

Police, happy to track down drug users, likely were happy to take the dealer up his offer.