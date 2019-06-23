Lions donate wheelchairs to area hospitals

The Lions Club of Pratamnak-Pattaya donated six wheelchairs to Pattaya and Banglamung hospitals.

Club President Payao Mekkluan and former Chonburi MP Potjanart Kaewpaluk joined fellow Lions in presenting three wheelchairs worth 13,500 baht to Pattaya Hospital public-health chief Pornpana Chokthai June 20.

Another three wheelchairs then were presented at Banglamung Hospital to nurse Narumol Sunkuksawad, the head of the facility’s long-term care ward.

Payao said the club always is looking for opportunities to aid the sick and elderly. Representatives from both hospitals thanked the Lions for their generosity.